May 15, 2024 - News

The Setlist: Old Charlotte Avenue fire hall to be demolished

headshot
Illustration of a retro microphone. Some of the slits have been replaced with "The Setlist."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🚒 The old fire hall on Charlotte Avenue is slated to be demolished. The building was purchased last year by a hospitality executive. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

📄 Tennessee leads a group of 18 states in a lawsuit challenging federal guidelines intended to protect transgender people in the workplace. (Tennessean)

🏥 Ascension locations in Tennessee are using paper systems following a ransomware attack last week. (Nashville Post)

