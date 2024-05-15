The Setlist: Old Charlotte Avenue fire hall to be demolished
🚒 The old fire hall on Charlotte Avenue is slated to be demolished. The building was purchased last year by a hospitality executive. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)
📄 Tennessee leads a group of 18 states in a lawsuit challenging federal guidelines intended to protect transgender people in the workplace. (Tennessean)
🏥 Ascension locations in Tennessee are using paper systems following a ransomware attack last week. (Nashville Post)
