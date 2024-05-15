Mayor O'Connell assesses the state of Metro

Mayor Freddie O'Connell during his speech. Photo: Maddie Rambowski/courtesy of the mayor's office

Mayor Freddie O'Connell didn't use his first State of Metro address to make any splashy announcements. Why it matters: Rather than breaking big news during the Tuesday speech, O'Connell's team zoomed in on investments in bread-and-butter city services during his first months in office, like filling potholes and answering 911 calls.

He also extolled his biggest accomplishments — including the East Bank development deal — and pitched his $3.1 billion plan to boost the city's transportation system.

What he's saying: "We know that local government isn't the only part of your life," O'Connell said toward the beginning of his 25-minute speech.

"But I also know that when it is part of your life, we have to be operating at our best."

Between the lines: In many ways, the speech felt like an extension of the back-to-basics message that powered his mayoral campaign.

After his remarks, Vice Mayor Angie Henderson praised O'Connell's blend of "pragmatism and ... optimism."

Driving the news: He delivered the speech in front of a purple WeGo bus, putting public transit front of mind.

He said his transportation plan, which is expected to appear on the ballot in November, would improve bus service, add miles of sidewalks and streamline traffic signals.

The latest: O'Connell said the transportation plan had successfully cleared an audit that is required before it can appear on the ballot.

The Metro Council and Davidson County Election Commission will need to approve the ballot language.

The big picture: Nostalgia was a prominent theme of O'Connell's speech, which took place at the fairgrounds. He said he remembered going there as a child to play at an amusement park that no longer exists.

Although the fairgrounds' future has been the subject of intense debate for years, O'Connell didn't announce any new plans.

But, he said, the continued interest in the area represented Nashville's potential despite its growing pains.

"We have a great opportunity to reach for the future instead of only lamenting the past," he said.