The Setlist: TSU hires WNBA legend

🏀 Tennessee State University hired former WNBA all-star Candice Dupree to coach its women's basketball team. (Nashville Post)

🏗️ Renderings offer a preview of the new 46-story building that will be home to the St. Regis Hotel on Demonbreun Street. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

✍️ President Biden signed a bipartisan bill that U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn sponsored, which changes how websites and social media companies report sexual exploitation of children. (Tennessean)

