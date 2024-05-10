6 hours ago - News

The Friday News Quiz

It's time for a new news quiz. Reply with your answers to get a shot at glory next week.

🏆 Name an artist nominated for an Americana award this week.

📸 Which Nashville news outlet's photographer was named a Pulitzer finalist?

🍺 Which brewery will be home to the newest location of Five Points Pizza?

