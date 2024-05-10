The Friday News Quiz
It's time for a new news quiz. Reply with your answers to get a shot at glory next week.
🏆 Name an artist nominated for an Americana award this week.
📸 Which Nashville news outlet's photographer was named a Pulitzer finalist?
🍺 Which brewery will be home to the newest location of Five Points Pizza?
