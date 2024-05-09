1 hour ago - News

The Setlist: Area home values reach new high

Illustration of a concert-style poster reading "The Setlist, catch up quick, weekday mornings, the internet," and two silhouettes of the Nashville skyline, over a three-color gradient.

🏠 The median price for Nashville-area single-family homes has topped $500,000, according to Greater Nashville Realtors. (Nashville Post, subscription)

💊 A new policy requires Tennessee pharmacies to accommodate visually impaired patients via accessible prescription labels with large print or Braille. (WPLN)

🥕 Tennessee's biggest farms will benefit from a new tax break lawmakers approved this year. (Tennessee Lookout)

