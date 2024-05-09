The Setlist: Area home values reach new high
🏠 The median price for Nashville-area single-family homes has topped $500,000, according to Greater Nashville Realtors. (Nashville Post, subscription)
💊 A new policy requires Tennessee pharmacies to accommodate visually impaired patients via accessible prescription labels with large print or Braille. (WPLN)
🥕 Tennessee's biggest farms will benefit from a new tax break lawmakers approved this year. (Tennessee Lookout)
