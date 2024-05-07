6 hours ago - News

The Setlist: Protecting the Duck River

headshot
Illustration of a vinyl record labeled "The Setlist"

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🦆 Conservation groups are rallying to protect the Duck River from development and water withdrawals. (Tennessee Lookout)

💰 Shelby Commons, the creative campus in the works at Shelby Park, received a $1 million gift. (Nashville Post)

🏈 Zay Jones is the latest free-agent wide receiver to make a recruiting visit with the Titans. Free agent Tyler Boyd visited Nashville last week as the team looks to upgrade its receiving corps. (CBS Sports)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Nashville in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more