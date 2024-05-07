The Setlist: Protecting the Duck River Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios
Conservation groups are rallying to protect the Duck River from development and water withdrawals. ( ) Tennessee Lookout
Shelby Commons, the creative campus in the works at Shelby Park, received a $1 million gift. ( ) Nashville Post 🏈 Zay Jones is the latest free-agent wide receiver to make a recruiting visit with the Titans. Free agent Tyler Boyd visited Nashville last week as the team looks to upgrade its receiving corps. ( ) CBS Sports
