The Setlist: Protecting the Duck River

🦆 Conservation groups are rallying to protect the Duck River from development and water withdrawals. (Tennessee Lookout)

💰 Shelby Commons, the creative campus in the works at Shelby Park, received a $1 million gift. (Nashville Post)

🏈 Zay Jones is the latest free-agent wide receiver to make a recruiting visit with the Titans. Free agent Tyler Boyd visited Nashville last week as the team looks to upgrade its receiving corps. (CBS Sports)