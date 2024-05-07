🌡️ Stat du jour: We're warming up

Nashville's average temperature has gotten about 3° F warmer over the last five decades.

That's per a new Climate Central analysis based on annual average temperature increases from 1970 to 2023.

State of play: Tennessee as a whole has warmed by about 2.5° F in that time frame.

The big picture: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities the group analyzed have warmed since 1970.

Zoom in: Reno, Nev. (+7.6° F); Las Vegas, Nev. (+5.7° F); and El Paso, Texas (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that time period.