🌡️ Stat du jour: We're warming up

Bar chart comparing average annual temperature change between 1970 and 2023 for Nashville, Tennessee and the U.S. Average temperature has changed by 3Â°F in Nashville compared to 2.5Â°F for Tennessee and 2.6Â°F for the U.S.
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville's average temperature has gotten about 3° F warmer over the last five decades.

  • That's per a new Climate Central analysis based on annual average temperature increases from 1970 to 2023.

State of play: Tennessee as a whole has warmed by about 2.5° F in that time frame.

The big picture: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities the group analyzed have warmed since 1970.

Zoom in: Reno, Nev. (+7.6° F); Las Vegas, Nev. (+5.7° F); and El Paso, Texas (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that time period.

