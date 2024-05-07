6 hours ago - Culture

📸 Nashville at the Met Gala

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at The 2024 Met Gala. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nashville residents Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were in New York last night for the Met Gala.

The benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art doubles as fashion's biggest night.

  • The theme for this year's dress code was "The Garden of Time."

