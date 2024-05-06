43 mins ago - News

The Setlist: TSU grads get cash surprise

💵 Outgoing Tennessee State University president Glenda Glover gifted graduates $50 each at their commencement ceremony. (WSMV)

⚕️ Managing mental health issues for workers is a pervasive challenge in Nashville's restaurant industry. (Tennessean)

🍝 Franklin-based chef Frank Pullara is planning to bring Italian eatery Culaccino to the downtown Nashville Yards development. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)

