The Setlist: TSU grads get cash surprise
💵 Outgoing Tennessee State University president Glenda Glover gifted graduates $50 each at their commencement ceremony. (WSMV)
⚕️ Managing mental health issues for workers is a pervasive challenge in Nashville's restaurant industry. (Tennessean)
🍝 Franklin-based chef Frank Pullara is planning to bring Italian eatery Culaccino to the downtown Nashville Yards development. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)
