The Setlist: Remembering Joey Fecci
Joey Fecci, who died during Saturday's marathon, is remembered as "a bright light of inspiration and positivity" and an accomplished chef. (WSMV)
🏀 🍻 The team behind the East Nashville LGBTQ+ bar The Lipstick Lounge is planning a sports bar called Chapstick. (Nashville Business Journal, subscription)
🪦 A Cane Ridge area developer is facing obstacles in trying to build near a historic cemetery. (Tennessean)
