The Setlist: Fisk honors Mandisa

Fisk University honored the late singer Mandisa Hundley during a celebration of life last week. (Tennessean)

More than 23,000 runners registered to hit the road in the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series last weekend, which included Nashville's marathon and half marathon.

One marathon runner died during the race. (WKRN)

Don't forget: Today's the last day to enter the lottery for a chance to see the fireflies at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Axios)