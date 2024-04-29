Nashville Predators fall twice at home

It was a brutal weekend for Predators fans, as the team lost back-to-back home games in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The latest: Last night was particularly tough. The Preds had a 3-1 lead in the third period before the Vancouver Canucks rallied at the last moment. They tied the game with seconds left in regulation.

Vancouver then secured the winning goal quickly during overtime.

State of play: The series now stands at 3-1, with the Preds one loss away from elimination.

What's next: Game 5 starts at 9pm tomorrow.