2 hours ago - Sports

Nashville Predators fall twice at home

headshot
Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) scores in the final minutes of Game Four of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks, held on April 28, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Vancouver Canucks scoring against the Predators during last night's game. Photo: Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was a brutal weekend for Predators fans, as the team lost back-to-back home games in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The latest: Last night was particularly tough. The Preds had a 3-1 lead in the third period before the Vancouver Canucks rallied at the last moment. They tied the game with seconds left in regulation.

  • Vancouver then secured the winning goal quickly during overtime.

State of play: The series now stands at 3-1, with the Preds one loss away from elimination.

What's next: Game 5 starts at 9pm tomorrow.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Nashville in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more