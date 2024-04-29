Nashville Predators fall twice at home
It was a brutal weekend for Predators fans, as the team lost back-to-back home games in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The latest: Last night was particularly tough. The Preds had a 3-1 lead in the third period before the Vancouver Canucks rallied at the last moment. They tied the game with seconds left in regulation.
- Vancouver then secured the winning goal quickly during overtime.
State of play: The series now stands at 3-1, with the Preds one loss away from elimination.
What's next: Game 5 starts at 9pm tomorrow.
