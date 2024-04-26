Apr 26, 2024 - News

The Setlist: Titans select JC Latham in NFL draft

JC Latham celebrates after being selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans

JC Latham celebrates after being selected by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

🏈 The Titans used the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft last night to select JC Latham, an Alabama offensive tackle. (NewsChannel 5)

📖 Multiple local districts, including Nashville, say they won't allow teachers to carry guns on campus following new legislation that would give them that option. Others have yet to decide. (Tennessean)

💰 In the waning moments of the legislative session, lawmakers struck a deal to cut the state's franchise tax for businesses and refund some of the taxes. It will cost about $1.9 billion. (Tennessee Journal)

