The Setlist: Titans select JC Latham in NFL draft

🏈 The Titans used the No. 7 pick in the NFL draft last night to select JC Latham, an Alabama offensive tackle. (NewsChannel 5)

📖 Multiple local districts, including Nashville, say they won't allow teachers to carry guns on campus following new legislation that would give them that option. Others have yet to decide. (Tennessean)

💰 In the waning moments of the legislative session, lawmakers struck a deal to cut the state's franchise tax for businesses and refund some of the taxes. It will cost about $1.9 billion. (Tennessee Journal)