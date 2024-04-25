Apr 25, 2024 - News

The Setlist: Demolition at Hickory Hollow mall

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🚧 Much of the old Hickory Hollow mall building will be demolished as the city decides what to do next with the property. (Nashville Banner)

🧳 What Oracle's headquarters move to Nashville will mean for Austin. (Axios Austin)

🍎 Tennessee's education commissioner doesn't need a certificate to teach, according to an opinion from state Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.

  • The opinion comes amid calls from Democrats for Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds to resign. (Tennessean)
