The Setlist: Demolition at Hickory Hollow mall
🚧 Much of the old Hickory Hollow mall building will be demolished as the city decides what to do next with the property. (Nashville Banner)
🧳 What Oracle's headquarters move to Nashville will mean for Austin. (Axios Austin)
🍎 Tennessee's education commissioner doesn't need a certificate to teach, according to an opinion from state Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti.
- The opinion comes amid calls from Democrats for Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds to resign. (Tennessean)
