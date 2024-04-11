Lawsuit filed to block Nashville fairgrounds referendum
A Nashville race car driver filed a lawsuit Thursday to prevent a November referendum about affordable housing at the fairgrounds.
Why it matters: A group opposing a racetrack improvement plan wants to amend the city charter to swap out racing for affordable housing on the list of required programming at the Metro-owned fairgrounds.
- They need to gather thousands of voter signatures in order to put the proposal on the November ballot.
Yes, but: Chancery Court will have to consider a new challenge from Nashville resident and race car driver Jonathan Dishman before the affordable housing group can begin collecting signatures.
- The Metro Charter Revision Commission approved the charter amendment proposal. Dishman's lawsuit challenges the commission's action.
Flashback: Previous Mayor John Cooper reached an agreement to improve the fairgrounds racetrack and bring NASCAR events back to Nashville.
State of play: The plan stalled at the end of his term, and there's no sense that Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration will actively pursue a new deal until after the November transportation referendum.
- Opponents of the NASCAR plan are pushing the ballot measure because they hope it convinces city leaders not to invest taxpayer money in racetrack improvements. There's already a small amount of affordable housing coming online at the fairgrounds.
