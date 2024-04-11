Lawsuit filed to block Nashville fairgrounds referendum

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Nashville race car driver filed a lawsuit Thursday to prevent a November referendum about affordable housing at the fairgrounds. Why it matters: A group opposing a racetrack improvement plan wants to amend the city charter to swap out racing for affordable housing on the list of required programming at the Metro-owned fairgrounds.

They need to gather thousands of voter signatures in order to put the proposal on the November ballot.

Yes, but: Chancery Court will have to consider a new challenge from Nashville resident and race car driver Jonathan Dishman before the affordable housing group can begin collecting signatures.

The Metro Charter Revision Commission approved the charter amendment proposal. Dishman's lawsuit challenges the commission's action.

Flashback: Previous Mayor John Cooper reached an agreement to improve the fairgrounds racetrack and bring NASCAR events back to Nashville.

State of play: The plan stalled at the end of his term, and there's no sense that Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration will actively pursue a new deal until after the November transportation referendum.