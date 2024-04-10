Apr 10, 2024 - Politics

The Setlist: Preds clinch a playoff spot

🏒 The Nashville Predators are officially headed to the playoffs despite a loss in overtime last night. (The Associated Press)

🏆 Luke Combs led all artists in Academy of Country Music Award nominations with eight. Morgan Wallen and Megan Maroney each received six nominations. (CNN)

💰 The Tennessee House approved legislation to refund the state's franchise tax on businesses. But it's different from the version of the plan the Senate advanced.

  • The House's version only refunds one year of taxes, while the Senate's refunds three years.
  • The House bill also requires participating companies to waive their right to sue over the franchise tax. (Tennessean)
