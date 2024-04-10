Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink

🍕 Foodie fact du jour: That's a lot of dough

A slice of pizza on two paper plates.

Dough and pepperoni presented in tandem. Photo: Courtesy of Five Points Pizza

There's no doubt Five Points Pizza is popular.

  • But two stats the parlor recently shared with Axios drive that home in a mouthwatering way.

State of plate: The pizza parlor opened its first location in 2011 and added a West Nashville outpost in 2018.

By the numbers: All together, Five Points tells us they make 1,280 pounds of dough every day.

  • They also dole out 600 pounds of pepperoni per week. (That's more than 80 pounds per day.)
