Apr 10, 2024 - Food and Drink
🍕 Foodie fact du jour: That's a lot of dough
There's no doubt Five Points Pizza is popular.
- But two stats the parlor recently shared with Axios drive that home in a mouthwatering way.
State of plate: The pizza parlor opened its first location in 2011 and added a West Nashville outpost in 2018.
By the numbers: All together, Five Points tells us they make 1,280 pounds of dough every day.
- They also dole out 600 pounds of pepperoni per week. (That's more than 80 pounds per day.)
