Apr 5, 2024 - News
The Setlist: East Bank legislation gains steam
↗️ Legislation that would create an East Bank Development Authority may be gaining momentum following questions and delays. (Tennessee Lookout)
🔎 Vanderbilt University announced plans for an outside review of its response to pro-Palestine student protests and arrests last month. (Tennessean)
💻 As cyberattacks ramp up, some lawmakers want to make it harder to sue companies over data leaks. (WPLN)
