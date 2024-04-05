Apr 5, 2024 - News

The Setlist: East Bank legislation gains steam

Illustration of a microphone singing "The Setlist."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

↗️ Legislation that would create an East Bank Development Authority may be gaining momentum following questions and delays. (Tennessee Lookout)

🔎 Vanderbilt University announced plans for an outside review of its response to pro-Palestine student protests and arrests last month. (Tennessean)

💻 As cyberattacks ramp up, some lawmakers want to make it harder to sue companies over data leaks. (WPLN)

