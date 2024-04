The Setlist: East Bank legislation gains steam

↗️ Legislation that would create an East Bank Development Authority may be gaining momentum following questions and delays. (Tennessee Lookout)

ğŸ”Ž Vanderbilt University announced plans for an outside review of its response to pro-Palestine student protests and arrests last month. (Tennessean)

💻 As cyberattacks ramp up, some lawmakers want to make it harder to sue companies over data leaks. (WPLN)