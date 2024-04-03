Apr 3, 2024 - Politics

The Setlist: East Bank firm strikes labor deal

👷 The company leading the redevelopment of the East Bank struck a deal with a local labor union. (Tennessean)

⬇️ Imagine Nashville, a sweeping survey of Nashville residents, found increasingly negative attitudes toward growth and a sense of belonging. (Nashville Banner)

🏒 With their 18-game unbeaten streak broken, the Predators are shifting their focus to the playoffs. (Nashville Post)

