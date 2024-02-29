Washington receiver Rome Odunze is one of the options for the Titans in the first round. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It's the question lighting up the phone lines on Nashville sports talk radio stations and driving intense debates on social media: Should the Titans select an offensive lineman or a receiver with their No. 7 selection in April's NFL draft? Why it matters: Quarterback Will Levis seems to be the foundation for the franchise's future, but the Titans did a miserable job blocking for him last season. At the same time, there were precious few playmakers for Levis to target in the passing game.

Driving the news: Strategizing to solve those problems kicks into high gear this week as the NFL scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis. Players begin on-field testing Thursday, giving coaches and scouts a chance to see top prospects in action.

Between the lines: The "Ramon, Kayla & Will" morning talk show on 104.5 The Zone polled fans on X about what they think general manager Ran Carthon will do with the team's first pick.

As of Thursday morning, 65% of fans believed the Titans will take a left tackle and 35% think they'll select a wide receiver.

Flashback: New coach Brian Callahan came to the Titans from the Cincinnati Bengals, who faced a similar conundrum in the 2021 draft. The team had the chance to select star receiver Ja'Marr Chase or beastly offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Cincinnati took Chase, who went on to become one of the best receivers in the league.

What they're saying: During interviews at the scouting combine on Tuesday, Callahan and Carthon indicated that they would prefer to take a wide receiver instead of a lineman.

"Things were very different" in Cincinnati when they had to decide between Sewell and Chase, but "all things being equal, I'm going with a guy who can score points," Callahan told reporters.

"We need to have people that can put the ball in the paint, and score points for us," Carthon said.

Zoom in: Malik Nabers from LSU, Rome Odunze from Washington and Brock Bowers from Georgia are viewed as the top possibilities at receiver.

Nabers and Odunze are big-play receivers with impressive production in college. Bowers is the rare tight end who could be selected in the top 10.

The other side: Joe Alt from Notre Dame and Olu Fashanu from Penn State are the most likely offensive line options with the seventh selection.