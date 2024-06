The bean roll is coming back to the Gold Rush, and available now at The Nations Bar & Grill. Photo: Courtesy of Tall Boy Marketing

The bean roll may not be photographed as frequently as the angel wings in the Gulch, but readers thankfully still had a few photos of the Tex-Mex favorite floating around. Last week, we reported on the effort to revive the bean roll when the Gold Rush reopens in the coming years. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a photo before our newsletter was published.

Thank you to Neil McCormick from Tall Boy Marketing, which handled marketing for the Gold Rush before it closed, for the scrumptious photo.

Fun fact: You don't have to wait for the Gold Rush's return to enjoy a bean roll. Former Gold Rush kitchen manager Buster Depue took the recipe with him to The Nations Bar & Grill, which sells bean rolls on Fridays.