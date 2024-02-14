Nashville love stories as told by Nashvillians

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's no surprise that a city responsible for some of the best love songs of all time would be home to so many beautiful love stories. Driving the news: We asked Axios Nashville readers to share their memories of finding love in Nashville. We've been feeling warm and fuzzy for days. The big picture: Love seems to wait around every corner in Music City.

Sydney R. met her husband playing beach volleyball in Centennial Park.

Ryan M. met his wife at Belmont University's law school. They were both from out of town, but they've settled here and now have a 1-year-old.

Chris C. was visiting from out of town during Memorial Day weekend in 2018 when he met his future wife, appropriately enough, on the rooftop of The Valentine on Lower Broadway. She was also from out of town, and the couple wound up moving to East Nashville after marrying.

🎤 Robin S. tells us her love story hit several Nashville landmarks.

She first met her husband when he asked her to dance at the classic East Nashville sports bar and restaurant Charlie Bob's, which closed in 2017.

"We met again a year later when I joined the CSA for his vegetable farm in Bells Bend," she writes.

"Early dates included Mammoth Cave and Cheekwood, but we truly fell in love during the summer of 2013 attending weekly concerts at Live on the Green."

🍻 Megan O. and her husband met online and had their first date at TailGate Brewery on Demonbreun Street.

"We discovered that while our social circles did not overlap, we had been in the same room several times," she writes. They had attended the Nashville Opera at TPAC and Nashville Symphony concerts at the Schermerhorn.

"It made us wonder if [we] ever clapped eyes on each other on any of those occasions?"

When they got married in January 2020, they came full circle, returning to TailGate for their first look.

💍 Deb V. said friends set her and her husband up on a blind date while she was home from college. "On our first date, my husband told me he wanted to marry me," she writes.

Three years later, after attending a cousin's wedding, he made it official.

"It was a nice evening so we went to Centennial Park after the wedding. He asked me to marry him."

"We have been married for 45 years. My cousin's wedding didn't last."

🥤 Woody says his first date with his late wife of 47 years was a Grand Ole Opry show at the Ryman Auditorium in September of 1967.

"Don't remember the artists but the Coke, spilled from the upper level on her, stuck!!"

🐱 Bailey D. reminds us that love comes in many forms.