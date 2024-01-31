Tennessee attorney general sues NCAA

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a federal antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the NCAA over the organization's regulation of athletes' name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

Driving the news: Skrmetti's lawsuit comes amid reports that the University of Tennessee football program is under investigation for benefits that quarterback Nico Iamaleava received during his recruitment.

The New York Times reports that the investigation is focusing on a flight Iamaleava took when he was being recruited, and whether the school or outside donors in an NIL sports collective paid for his travel.

State of play: College sports, especially football, are in a state of upheaval since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the NCAA put unreasonable restraints on athletes' ability to earn money.

As a result, athletes began striking NIL deals, which has allowed them to capitalize on their marketability. But the situation has created a complicated new dynamic, which the NCAA is struggling to regulate.

Zoom out: Tennessee and UT leaders have come out forcefully against the NCAA after news of the investigation broke. Gov. Bill Lee defended UT in a tweet, saying the university had been "nothing but forthcoming with the NCAA."

What he's saying: In a press release, Skrmetti said the "NCAA prohibits prospective student-athletes from discussing potential NIL opportunities with schools and collectives prior to enrolling."

"College sports wouldn't exist without college athletes, and those students shouldn't be left behind while everybody else involved prospers."

"The NCAA's restraints on prospective students' ability to meaningfully negotiate NIL deals violate federal antitrust law. Only Congress has the power to impose such limits."

Virginia joined Tennessee in the lawsuit.