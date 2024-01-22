Tennessee's winter weather exacerbates blood donation shortage

The snow and ice that hit Nashville last week are exacerbating an ongoing "emergency blood shortage."

Why it matters: Earlier this month, the American Red Cross, the nation's largest blood supplier, reported its donor levels were the lowest they've been in 20 years. The winter weather sweeping the country has complicated the organization's efforts to rebuild its supply.

Zoom in: Donation centers in Tennessee had to close due to dangerous conditions caused by the winter storm, per the Red Cross.

Zoom out: The Red Cross said that about 265 blood drives across 27 states have been canceled this month. That amounts to more than 8,000 blood and platelet donations that went uncollected.

How to help: With conditions improving this week, donation centers will be open for appointments.

