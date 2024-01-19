55 mins ago - Sports
Mike Vrabel in demand as Titans' coaching search continues
Mike Vrabel is already in the mix for at least three NFL coaching jobs, according to new reports.
- Vrabel was fired by the Titans earlier this month after six seasons on the job in Nashville.
Driving the news: Vrabel interviewed Thursday with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the NFL Network.
- The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons are also interested in speaking to Vrabel about their vacancies, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.
Meanwhile: The Titans are still searching for Vrabel's replacement.
- The team interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in recent days, according to the Titans' website.
Of note: ESPN reported the Titans contacted Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan about scheduling a second interview.
- Callahan is the only known candidate with a potential second interview.
