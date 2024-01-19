Mike Vrabel in demand as Titans' coaching search continues

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mike Vrabel on the sidelines. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Mike Vrabel is already in the mix for at least three NFL coaching jobs, according to new reports.

Vrabel was fired by the Titans earlier this month after six seasons on the job in Nashville.

Driving the news: Vrabel interviewed Thursday with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the NFL Network.

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons are also interested in speaking to Vrabel about their vacancies, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Meanwhile: The Titans are still searching for Vrabel's replacement.

The team interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in recent days, according to the Titans' website.

Of note: ESPN reported the Titans contacted Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan about scheduling a second interview.