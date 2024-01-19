55 mins ago - Sports

Mike Vrabel in demand as Titans' coaching search continues

Mike Vrabel is already in the mix for at least three NFL coaching jobs, according to new reports.

  • Vrabel was fired by the Titans earlier this month after six seasons on the job in Nashville.

Driving the news: Vrabel interviewed Thursday with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the NFL Network.

Meanwhile: The Titans are still searching for Vrabel's replacement.

  • The team interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in recent days, according to the Titans' website.

Of note: ESPN reported the Titans contacted Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan about scheduling a second interview.

  • Callahan is the only known candidate with a potential second interview.
