Temperatures should finally rise above freezing Thursday afternoon, but they won't stay there for long.

Another wave of precipitation and a blast of cold air will continue to complicate travel and business for the rest of the week.

State of play: Metro schools remain closed Thursday and Friday as the winter weather continues. (Check other closures.)

There have been 14 weather-related deaths in other parts of the state, according to state health officials.

While many major roads were more passable yesterday, neighborhood streets are still slippery.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at noon, when a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow is possible.

Driving the news: Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing again Thursday night, where they'll remain for a few more days. Nashville should see single-digit lows again Friday night.

The big picture: The prolonged period of extreme cold is putting record-setting demand on the power grid. Officials are still encouraging people and businesses to conserve energy when they can.

Wednesday morning, when the average temperature across the Tennessee Valley Authority network was 4, demand hit an all-time high of 34,526 megawatts.

The previous record was set during an August 2007 heat wave.

The bottom line: Even if some areas are clear, conditions are still dangerous in many places. Warming centers remain open to shield people from the cold.