Side streets remain hazardous after snow in Nashville

Icy temperatures in the Nashville area continue to make travel dangerous throughout the region.

Most schools remain closed on Wednesday, and officials continue to urge residents to stay off the roads so that plows can clear out the snowy gunk.

State of play: The Nashville Department of Transportation reported progress clearing primary routes Tuesday, but many neighborhood roads and side streets remain treacherous. Sub-zero wind chills overnight are working against progress.

"Black ice will be a challenge each night until temperatures rise," NDOT wrote Tuesday.

"Anything that slushes up during the day will refreeze hard at night at these extremely cold temps."

By the numbers: The National Weather Service updated its snowfall totals for Sunday and Monday. The city's official total is 7.6 inches, with higher amounts in some pockets. Belle Meade logged the highest local accumulation in Davidson County, at 9 inches.

Nashville typically sees about 4.7 inches of snow all winter.

Driving the news: Sunny skies Wednesday could improve conditions, but the evening's low is forecast to be 16.

Warming centers remain open.

Metro's extreme cold overflow shelter on Brick Church Pike housed ​​374 people and six pets Monday night, according to a dispatch from the Office of Emergency Management.

The latest: The bitter cold is leading to intense demand on the power grid, with peak demand expected Wednesday morning until 10am. The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking residents to conserve electricity if they can.

You can do that by lowering your thermostat a couple of degrees, putting off doing laundry, waiting to start the dishwasher or using the microwave instead of the oven, per the Nashville Electric Service.

😬 What we're watching: More snow is in the forecast. The NWS expects less than 1 inch to fall in Nashville on Thursday.