This canine's expression spans all the emotions of southerners living through a snowstorm. Shock. Delight. Ready to go inside. Photo: Courtesy of Stephen S.

Nashville received an entire winter's worth of snow in just 24 hours.

With schools and many businesses closed, Nashvillians ventured into extremely cold weather to enjoy nearly 8 inches of snow.

Axios Nashville readers were kind enough to share their snowstorm experiences with us.

The fluffy snow made it challenging to build a snowman, but nothing is impossible for Axios Nashville readers. Photo: Courtesy of Zareef M.

This dog's frozen slobber describes the storm better than any meteorologist ever could. Photo: Courtesy of Justin G.

While many of us view near-freezing temps as a reason to sit on the couch and drink a cocktail, others took their skis to Percy Warner Park. Photo: Courtesy of Richard T.

Two dogs, one clad in a sweater, frolic in the snow at Mill Creek Park in Antioch. Photo: Courtesy of Joe P.

Every hill in Nashville was an opportunity for a sledding adventure. Photo: Courtesy of Kren T.

Sweetie the Maine Coone left a faint paw print in the snow. Her pals Sam and Zeeba, who are tabby cats, refused to brave the cold. Photo: Courtesy of Lynn F.

Nashville neighborhoods looked pretty great after the snow fell. Photo: Courtesy of Katherine G.

A world of white in East Nashville. Photo: Courtesy of Forrest H.