MLK Day 2024 events in Nashville

Several events are planned in Nashville to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The annual march down Jefferson Street will begin at 9am Monday at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Marchers will head to the Gentry Center at Tennessee State University, where poet, writer and Fisk University graduate Nikki Giovanni is set to speak.

Vanderbilt University's annual event will feature keynote speaker Khalil Ekulona, host of "This Is Nashville" on WPLN.

The speech is set for 1:30pm Monday and will also be livestreamed.

Fisk, which launched the nation's first intercollegiate women's gymnastics team at a historically Black college or university (HBCU), will host a gymnastics match that will bring together the country's African American women head gymnastics coaches for a competition.

The meet will take place at 3pm Monday at Vanderbilt's Memorial Gymnasium.

The National Museum of African American Music is hosting a day of special programming including live performances, film screenings, a panel discussion and the unveiling of a new exhibit.