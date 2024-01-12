Madison residents still need tornado recovery help
Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell's administration doesn't want people to forget about the victims of the Dec. 9 storms.
Why it matters: Residents, businesses and churches affected by the tornadoes, especially in the Madison area, need help as the effort transitions from immediate response to long-term recovery, O'Connell's spokesperson tells Axios.
- The busy holiday season negatively affected volunteer efforts.
Flashback: Three people were killed on Nesbitt Lane in Madison when a tornado ripped through town on the afternoon of Dec. 9. The surrounding area suffered catastrophic damage.
What he's saying: "Nashvillians have a long history of stepping up for one another, and there is still a great need for volunteers and donations," spokesperson Alex Apple says.
Driving the news: Apple referred people to NashvilleResponds.com for information on how to get involved.
- The Madison library remains open as a disaster recovery center with resources for storm victims, Apple says.
By the numbers: As of Jan. 4, the Federal Emergency Management Agency received 583 Davidson County applications for assistance, according to Apple.
