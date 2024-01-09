Jan 9, 2024 - Sports

Titans wait for word on coach Mike Vrabel

headshot
Titans couch Mike Vrabel on the sidelines.

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel during the Dec. 31 game against the Houston Texans. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Titans fans are anxiously waiting for news about coach Mike Vrabel's fate.

State of play: Several media reports since Sunday evening indicated that the head coach's status is up in the air.

  • "It does seem like the Titans want to keep him. It does seem like they want him there," the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport added that "very serious questions" need to be addressed regarding how Vrabel and the team move forward together.

What he's saying: In an interview with reporters Monday, quarterback Will Levis said Vrabel "is going to communicate with us as soon as he knows."

By the numbers: The Titans have a 54-45 record under Vrabel. His teams made the playoffs three times, posting a combined record of 2-3.

