Jan 9, 2024 - Sports
Titans wait for word on coach Mike Vrabel
Titans fans are anxiously waiting for news about coach Mike Vrabel's fate.
State of play: Several media reports since Sunday evening indicated that the head coach's status is up in the air.
- "It does seem like the Titans want to keep him. It does seem like they want him there," the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport added that "very serious questions" need to be addressed regarding how Vrabel and the team move forward together.
What he's saying: In an interview with reporters Monday, quarterback Will Levis said Vrabel "is going to communicate with us as soon as he knows."
- "But I know he wants to be here," Levis said.
By the numbers: The Titans have a 54-45 record under Vrabel. His teams made the playoffs three times, posting a combined record of 2-3.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.