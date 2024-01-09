Report reviews children's well-being in Tennessee

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth released its annual overview of children's well-being this week.

Why it matters: The report offers insight into several aspects of childhood and family life in Tennessee, including a review of available data on economics, child care, mental health and hunger.

State of play: The report noted that one in five Tennessee children under the age of 5 lives in poverty, while the poverty rate for children ages 5-17 is the lowest on record, at 16.8%.

Zoom in: The infant mortality rate increased at the national and state levels in 2022, according to the report. Tennessee had an infant mortality rate of 6.6 per 1,000 live births, compared to a national rate of 5.6.

Of note: One in four deaths among Tennessee residents aged 1-17 in 2021 was due to a firearm.

One in six deaths was due to a car crash.

