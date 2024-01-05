Arnold's Country Kitchen to launch temporary comeback
Arnold's Country Kitchen will temporarily resume service next week, a little over a year after the Nashville institution announced it would close after more than 40 years.
Why it matters: Arnold's return, following some pop-up events last year, is a welcomed break from the trend of long-running restaurants and other institutions shutting their doors.
The big picture: Last month, Sylvan Park mainstay McCabe Pub said it would close after 41 years.
- This week, the family-owned Friedman's Army Navy Store announced its closure after 74 years.
Details: Arnold will begin lunch service Monday, but owner Kahlil Arnold told WKRN he doesn't know how long they'll continue operating at their original 8th Avenue South location.
- The return comes while the Arnold family waits for the property sale to finalize, WKRN reports.
- "We're going to open January 8th for a last farewell," said Khalil.
- "It might be 30 days. It might be three months."
See you soon, cauliflower casserole and roast beef. See you soon.
