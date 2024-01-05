Arnold's Country Kitchen to launch temporary comeback

Share on email (opens in new window)

A long line of Arnold's fans last year before the meat-and-three closed. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

Arnold's Country Kitchen will temporarily resume service next week, a little over a year after the Nashville institution announced it would close after more than 40 years. Why it matters: Arnold's return, following some pop-up events last year, is a welcomed break from the trend of long-running restaurants and other institutions shutting their doors.

The big picture: Last month, Sylvan Park mainstay McCabe Pub said it would close after 41 years.

This week, the family-owned Friedman's Army Navy Store announced its closure after 74 years.

Details: Arnold will begin lunch service Monday, but owner Kahlil Arnold told WKRN he doesn't know how long they'll continue operating at their original 8th Avenue South location.

The return comes while the Arnold family waits for the property sale to finalize, WKRN reports.

"We're going to open January 8th for a last farewell," said Khalil.

"It might be 30 days. It might be three months."

💭 Nate's thought bubble: See you soon, cauliflower casserole and roast beef. See you soon.

