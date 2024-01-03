Titans' Vrabel: "It sucks to lose"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline during his squad's loss to the rival Texans on Sunday. Photo: Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Titans' brutal season might be getting to Mike Vrabel. The head coach's frustration boiled over during a press conference Tuesday when a reporter asked why he wanted to win the last game of the season.

His response: "Because it sucks to lose," he said.

"It f-----g sucks, losing. Awful. That's why I want to win. Because you don't sleep. You want to win for the players that bust their tail."

Zoom out: The Titans have become an unfortunate authority on losing this season, going 5-11 with one game left to play.

They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

State of play: It remains uncertain if quarterback Will Levis, who left the last game with a foot injury, will be back on the field for the final game.