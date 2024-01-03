Jan 3, 2024 - Sports
Titans' Vrabel: "It sucks to lose"
The Titans' brutal season might be getting to Mike Vrabel.
- The head coach's frustration boiled over during a press conference Tuesday when a reporter asked why he wanted to win the last game of the season.
His response: "Because it sucks to lose," he said.
- "It f-----g sucks, losing. Awful. That's why I want to win. Because you don't sleep. You want to win for the players that bust their tail."
Zoom out: The Titans have become an unfortunate authority on losing this season, going 5-11 with one game left to play.
- They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
State of play: It remains uncertain if quarterback Will Levis, who left the last game with a foot injury, will be back on the field for the final game.
