Jan 3, 2024 - Sports

Titans' Vrabel: "It sucks to lose"

Titans coach Mike Vrabel

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline during his squad's loss to the rival Texans on Sunday. Photo: Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Titans' brutal season might be getting to Mike Vrabel.

  • The head coach's frustration boiled over during a press conference Tuesday when a reporter asked why he wanted to win the last game of the season.

His response: "Because it sucks to lose," he said.

  • "It f-----g sucks, losing. Awful. That's why I want to win. Because you don't sleep. You want to win for the players that bust their tail."

Zoom out: The Titans have become an unfortunate authority on losing this season, going 5-11 with one game left to play.

  • They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

State of play: It remains uncertain if quarterback Will Levis, who left the last game with a foot injury, will be back on the field for the final game.

