A makeshift memorial of flowers and stuffed animals created in the days after The Covenant School shooting. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A mass shooting: Nashville was permanently knocked off course on the morning of March 27 when a shooter killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School. Body camera footage showed officers running toward the sound of gunfire.

A new mayor: Freddie O'Connell emerged from a crowded field of viable candidates to win the Nashville mayor's race.

O'Connell, a former mass transit activist, is the first district Metro Council member to make the leap all the way up to the mayor's office. He seems to have his sights set on massive improvements to Nashville's mass transit system.

In addition to O'Connell, Nashville voters elected the most progressive Metro Council in the city's history. Voters are especially looking to Metro leaders to address the city's affordable housing problem.

Deadly tornadoes: Nashville closed out 2023 with yet another devastating natural disaster as tornadoes ripped through the region earlier this month. Three people in Davidson County died as a result of the storm.

The Madison area was especially hard hit and is facing a long road to recovery.

