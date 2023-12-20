27 mins ago - News

A look at the top stories of 2023

headshot
headshot

A makeshift memorial of flowers and stuffed animals created in the days after The Covenant School shooting. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

In the last newsletter we have planned for 2023, we're looking back at the stories that defined our year.

A mass shooting: Nashville was permanently knocked off course on the morning of March 27 when a shooter killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School. Body camera footage showed officers running toward the sound of gunfire.

A new mayor: Freddie O'Connell emerged from a crowded field of viable candidates to win the Nashville mayor's race.

Deadly tornadoes: Nashville closed out 2023 with yet another devastating natural disaster as tornadoes ripped through the region earlier this month. Three people in Davidson County died as a result of the storm.

📪We want to hear from you. What are the major stories you'd like to see us cover in 2024?

  • Reply to this email with news tips, predictions and suggestions for the year ahead.




