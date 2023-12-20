A look at the top stories of 2023
In the last newsletter we have planned for 2023, we're looking back at the stories that defined our year.
A mass shooting: Nashville was permanently knocked off course on the morning of March 27 when a shooter killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School. Body camera footage showed officers running toward the sound of gunfire.
- The domino effect has altered Nashville politics, sparked a push for gun reform and created a new debate about government transparency.
- State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled from the legislature for their protest inside the House chamber. They were restored to their jobs by their local city councils and sent back to the House by voters.
- But the political debate following the shooting did not lead to meaningful gun control reform, even after Gov. Bill Lee called for a special session.
- Meanwhile, the full investigation records, including the shooter's journals, are the subject of an ongoing public records lawsuit.
A new mayor: Freddie O'Connell emerged from a crowded field of viable candidates to win the Nashville mayor's race.
- O'Connell, a former mass transit activist, is the first district Metro Council member to make the leap all the way up to the mayor's office. He seems to have his sights set on massive improvements to Nashville's mass transit system.
- In addition to O'Connell, Nashville voters elected the most progressive Metro Council in the city's history. Voters are especially looking to Metro leaders to address the city's affordable housing problem.
Deadly tornadoes: Nashville closed out 2023 with yet another devastating natural disaster as tornadoes ripped through the region earlier this month. Three people in Davidson County died as a result of the storm.
- The Madison area was especially hard hit and is facing a long road to recovery.
📪We want to hear from you. What are the major stories you'd like to see us cover in 2024?
- Reply to this email with news tips, predictions and suggestions for the year ahead.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.