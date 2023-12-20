32 mins ago - News

Home buyers are getting older

Age when the majority of residents are homeowners, 2021
Adapted from a Terner Center report; Map: Axios Visuals

All year long, we've brought you real estate stories with an underlying theme.

The latest: Data from a recent University of California, Berkeley study drives that point home.

  • The study found most Tennesseans become homeowners by age 36.

Why it matters: For younger people especially, homeownership is increasingly out of reach, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

Flashback: In 1980, most Tennesseans became homeowners by age 28. In 2000, it was 30, per the study.

The big picture: Median U.S. home values have nearly doubled in the last decade. Meanwhile, household incomes have only grown by about 13% during that same period.

Zoom out: Iowa has the youngest buyers (29) and experienced the least change from 1980 (when buyers were 27).

  • Homeownership is most delayed in California, where the majority of people don't own a home until 49.
  • Alaska is the only state where homeowners are getting younger.
