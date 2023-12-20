Home buyers are getting older
All year long, we've brought you real estate stories with an underlying theme.
- It's tough out there for a buyer.
The latest: Data from a recent University of California, Berkeley study drives that point home.
- The study found most Tennesseans become homeowners by age 36.
Why it matters: For younger people especially, homeownership is increasingly out of reach, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.
Flashback: In 1980, most Tennesseans became homeowners by age 28. In 2000, it was 30, per the study.
The big picture: Median U.S. home values have nearly doubled in the last decade. Meanwhile, household incomes have only grown by about 13% during that same period.
Zoom out: Iowa has the youngest buyers (29) and experienced the least change from 1980 (when buyers were 27).
- Homeownership is most delayed in California, where the majority of people don't own a home until 49.
- Alaska is the only state where homeowners are getting younger.
