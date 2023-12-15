Nashville restaurant wage growth slows

Data: Square; Note: Earnings include base wages, tips and overtime; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville-area restaurant workers are seeing bigger paychecks than last year, but their overall wage growth has declined since a pandemic-era peak.

Driving the news: Wage growth for the local industry was at 5.4% in October. That's higher than the national rate of 4.9% but down from a peak of 13.9% in December 2021.

The data comes via Square's new third-quarter restaurant industry report, and includes base wages, tips and overtime.

Why it matters: The overall slowdown is a sign that restaurants are no longer quite as desperate for workers as they were during the late pandemic era, when many struggled to replace employees who had left for other industries.

What they're saying: Restaurateur Randy Rayburn tells Axios the data reflects the evolving reality for the industry during and after the pandemic.

In 2021, after COVID restrictions eased off, it was a struggle to get people to return to work in restaurants. He raised the wages at Midtown Cafe to build out his front- and back-of-house staff and stave off high turnover.

"Wages grew in the industry because of supply and demand. There weren't enough workers," he says.

State of plate: Now, he says, "we're approaching a more balanced rate of normalcy in the local marketplace."

Local wages are still growing faster than the national rate, which Rayburn says reflects ongoing demand for workers.

Yes, but: He says the rising cost of living in Nashville is making it harder for many workers to live in the city.

Meanwhile: Some restaurant workers may see more of a pinch than others because of a growing sense of "tipping fatigue."