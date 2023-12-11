Dec 10, 2023 - News

How to help after the Middle Tennessee tornadoes

Middle Tennessee is rallying to help neighbors facing damage and despair following the tornadoes.

If you need help finding shelter or addressing other urgent needs, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.

Nashville residents can request assistance and keep track of donations and volunteer opportunities via nashvilleresponds.com.

Volunteer:

  • Hands On Nashville will coordinate volunteer responses once it is safe to do so.
  • Clarksville has established a volunteer hotline at 931-245-2988.

Donate:

