Dec 10, 2023 - News
How to help after the Middle Tennessee tornadoes
Middle Tennessee is rallying to help neighbors facing damage and despair following the tornadoes.
If you need help finding shelter or addressing other urgent needs, contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.
Nashville residents can request assistance and keep track of donations and volunteer opportunities via nashvilleresponds.com.
Volunteer:
- Hands On Nashville will coordinate volunteer responses once it is safe to do so.
- Clarksville has established a volunteer hotline at 931-245-2988.
Donate:
- The United Way of Greater Nashville is collecting funds that will go toward needs in Davidson County.
- The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is hosting the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which will direct resources to other communities outside of Davidson County.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.