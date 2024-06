Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals You may see some relief at the pump over the Thanksgiving holiday. Gas prices averaged $3.07 in metro Nashville as of Nov. 1.

By the numbers: 1.3 million Tennesseans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the holiday travel period, according to AAA.

1.25 million residents are projected to travel by car and nearly 40,000 by air.

Be smart: It's the second-highest prediction of holiday travelers since 2005.