A growing number of Nashville homes are multigenerational

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S. Zoom in: The share of multigenerational households in Nashville is just over 6%, and that rate is higher in other parts of the state. (In Shelby County, for instance, it's more than 9%.)

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents).

There were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, up from 5.1 million in 2010, according to census data.

Between the lines: Older Tennesseans are the fastest-growing age group in the state, intensifying caregiving needs. The population of Tennesseans aged 60 and older is expected to increase by more than 300,000 in the next decade, according to the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.