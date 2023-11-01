Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Akon performing in 2022. Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Real Hype Creative

Here's a rundown of some of the live shows coming to Nashville this month.

👋 Nov. 3: Akon, Marathon Music Works

🎹 Nov. 5: David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🪁 Nov. 6: The Paper Kites, Brooklyn Bowl

🎙️ Nov. 7: Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium

😆 Nov. 9-10: Taylor Tomlinson, Ryman Auditorium

🎳 Nov. 11: Hunter Hayes, Brooklyn Bowl

🤘 Nov. 15: GAYLE, The Basement East

🏊 Nov. 18-19: Teddy Swims, Ryman Auditorium

🎸 Nov. 22: Peter Frampton, Ryman Auditorium

🪕 Nov. 24: Boy Named Banjo, Brooklyn Bowl

🎄 Nov. 24-26: Brett Eldredge, Ryman Auditorium

🎤 Nov. 27: Liz Phair, Ryman Auditorium

🧢 Nov. 28-29: ERNEST, Ryman Auditorium