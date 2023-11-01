49 mins ago - Things to Do

November concerts coming to Nashville

headshot
Akon performing.

Akon performing in 2022. Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Real Hype Creative

Here's a rundown of some of the live shows coming to Nashville this month.

👋 Nov. 3: Akon, Marathon Music Works

🎹 Nov. 5: David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🪁 Nov. 6: The Paper Kites, Brooklyn Bowl

🎙️ Nov. 7: Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium

😆 Nov. 9-10: Taylor Tomlinson, Ryman Auditorium

🎳 Nov. 11: Hunter Hayes, Brooklyn Bowl

🤘 Nov. 15: GAYLE, The Basement East

🏊 Nov. 18-19: Teddy Swims, Ryman Auditorium

🎸 Nov. 22: Peter Frampton, Ryman Auditorium

🪕 Nov. 24: Boy Named Banjo, Brooklyn Bowl

🎄 Nov. 24-26: Brett Eldredge, Ryman Auditorium

🎤 Nov. 27: Liz Phair, Ryman Auditorium

🧢 Nov. 28-29: ERNEST, Ryman Auditorium

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more