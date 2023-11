Share on email (opens in new window)

Nov. 3

Akon performing in 2022. Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Real Hype Creative

Here's a rundown of some of the live shows coming to Nashville this month.

๐Ÿ‘‹ Nov. 3: Akon, Marathon Music Works

๐ŸŽน Nov. 5: David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

๐Ÿช Nov. 6: The Paper Kites, Brooklyn Bowl

๐ŸŽ™๏ธ Nov. 7: Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium

๐Ÿ˜† Nov. 9-10: Taylor Tomlinson, Ryman Auditorium

๐ŸŽณ Nov. 11: Hunter Hayes, Brooklyn Bowl

๐Ÿค˜ Nov. 15: GAYLE, The Basement East

๐ŸŠ Nov. 18-19: Teddy Swims, Ryman Auditorium

๐ŸŽธ Nov. 22: Peter Frampton, Ryman Auditorium

๐Ÿช• Nov. 24: Boy Named Banjo, Brooklyn Bowl

๐ŸŽ„ Nov. 24-26: Brett Eldredge, Ryman Auditorium

๐ŸŽค Nov. 27: Liz Phair, Ryman Auditorium

๐Ÿงข Nov. 28-29: ERNEST, Ryman Auditorium