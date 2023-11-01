November concerts coming to Nashville
Here's a rundown of some of the live shows coming to Nashville this month.
👋 Nov. 3: Akon, Marathon Music Works
🎹 Nov. 5: David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Schermerhorn Symphony Center
🪁 Nov. 6: The Paper Kites, Brooklyn Bowl
🎙️ Nov. 7: Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium
😆 Nov. 9-10: Taylor Tomlinson, Ryman Auditorium
🎳 Nov. 11: Hunter Hayes, Brooklyn Bowl
🤘 Nov. 15: GAYLE, The Basement East
🏊 Nov. 18-19: Teddy Swims, Ryman Auditorium
🎸 Nov. 22: Peter Frampton, Ryman Auditorium
🪕 Nov. 24: Boy Named Banjo, Brooklyn Bowl
🎄 Nov. 24-26: Brett Eldredge, Ryman Auditorium
🎤 Nov. 27: Liz Phair, Ryman Auditorium
🧢 Nov. 28-29: ERNEST, Ryman Auditorium
