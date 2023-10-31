Food insecurity is rising in Tennessee
Food insecurity is on the upswing in Tennessee and slightly above the national average, according to the latest federal data.
Why it matters: Food insecurity levels have ticked up as new data starts to reflect historic inflation rates and the disappearance of pandemic-era benefits, which affected vulnerable Americans last year.
Driving the news: People in 11.5% of Tennessee households on average went without food because of money concerns between 2020-2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found.
- The national rate for the same timeframe was 11.2%.
Zoom in: Recent polling suggests the problem is even more acute for families with young children.
- About 41% of Tennessee parents reported low or very low food security in a poll released this spring by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
What they're saying: Food banks and outreach groups are "getting contacted more than they ever have before," Signe Anderson, the senior director of nutrition advocacy at the Tennessee Justice Center, tells Axios.
- Anderson says she's heard from families feeling pressure from rising food costs, child care costs and a lack of affordable housing.
- "All of those impact the higher rates of food insecurity that we continue to see."
Between the lines: Pandemic-era support programs like the child tax credit lowered food insecurity rates in 2021, as many families with children used them to buy food, a Census Bureau survey found.
- Those programs were phased out just as food and utility prices soared last year.
Of note: Tennessee phased out some federal pandemic relief earlier than other states, which Anderson says exacerbated the problem here.
The big picture: The jump in food insecurity is more stark when 2022 is analyzed on its own, Axios' Emily Peck reports.
- Last year, the share of U.S. households that couldn't reliably afford food rose to 12.8% from 10.2% in 2021, per the USDA.
Threat level: When times are tight, it can often be "easiest" to cut back on food, says Lisa Davis, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, an anti-poverty nonprofit.
What's next: Anderson says there has been incremental progress in the Tennessee legislature. Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would have chipped away at food insecurity by giving all Tennessee public school students free lunch.
- Anderson says she's hopeful that the measure will move further during the 2024 legislative session.
