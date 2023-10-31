Food insecurity is rising in Tennessee

Data: USDA Economic Research Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

Food insecurity is on the upswing in Tennessee and slightly above the national average, according to the latest federal data.

Why it matters: Food insecurity levels have ticked up as new data starts to reflect historic inflation rates and the disappearance of pandemic-era benefits, which affected vulnerable Americans last year.

Driving the news: People in 11.5% of Tennessee households on average went without food because of money concerns between 2020-2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found.

The national rate for the same timeframe was 11.2%.

Zoom in: Recent polling suggests the problem is even more acute for families with young children.

About 41% of Tennessee parents reported low or very low food security in a poll released this spring by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.

What they're saying: Food banks and outreach groups are "getting contacted more than they ever have before," Signe Anderson, the senior director of nutrition advocacy at the Tennessee Justice Center, tells Axios.

Anderson says she's heard from families feeling pressure from rising food costs, child care costs and a lack of affordable housing.

"All of those impact the higher rates of food insecurity that we continue to see."

Between the lines: Pandemic-era support programs like the child tax credit lowered food insecurity rates in 2021, as many families with children used them to buy food, a Census Bureau survey found.

Those programs were phased out just as food and utility prices soared last year.

Of note: Tennessee phased out some federal pandemic relief earlier than other states, which Anderson says exacerbated the problem here.

The big picture: The jump in food insecurity is more stark when 2022 is analyzed on its own, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Last year, the share of U.S. households that couldn't reliably afford food rose to 12.8% from 10.2% in 2021, per the USDA.

Threat level: When times are tight, it can often be "easiest" to cut back on food, says Lisa Davis, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, an anti-poverty nonprofit.

What's next: Anderson says there has been incremental progress in the Tennessee legislature. Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would have chipped away at food insecurity by giving all Tennessee public school students free lunch.