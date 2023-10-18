1 hour ago - News

Daily bike trips rise in Nashville

Nate Rau
Data: StreetLight Data; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The number of average daily bike trips per 1,000 people in the Nashville area rose between 2019-2022, going from seven to 10.

  • That's per a new report from mobility data firm StreetLight Data, which uses GPS and other location data to measure urban transportation patterns.

The big picture: At the national level, pandemic-era cycling fever appears to be lingering, with daily bike trips rising in almost every major U.S. metro area during that time period.

By the numbers: The annual nationwide average for daily bike trips grew 37%.

  • Most cycling activity is concentrated in and around big cities — the 100 largest metros accounted for 77% of bike activity nationwide in 2022, up from 72% in 2019.

Read Fitzpatrick and Feng's full story on the national trend

