Daily bike trips rise in Nashville
The number of average daily bike trips per 1,000 people in the Nashville area rose between 2019-2022, going from seven to 10.
- That's per a new report from mobility data firm StreetLight Data, which uses GPS and other location data to measure urban transportation patterns.
The big picture: At the national level, pandemic-era cycling fever appears to be lingering, with daily bike trips rising in almost every major U.S. metro area during that time period.
By the numbers: The annual nationwide average for daily bike trips grew 37%.
- Most cycling activity is concentrated in and around big cities — the 100 largest metros accounted for 77% of bike activity nationwide in 2022, up from 72% in 2019.
