New Metro Council to hold its first meeting

The newly elected Metro Council will conduct its first meeting of the term on Tuesday evening, with key internal appointments on the agenda.

Of note: It will be Vice Mayor Angie Henderson's first time running a meeting since she knocked off incumbent Jim Shulman in the August election.

Henderson will oversee a council with more women than ever among its 40 members. There are 22 women on the council, including all five at-large members.

Zoom in: While the first agenda lacks some oomph (new members haven't had much time to file their key legislation), the council will vote to appoint its own members to important boards and commissions.

Notable votes will determine which council members are appointed to the Planning Commission, the Traffic and Parking Commission and the short-term rental board.

Council will also choose a president pro tempore. This position fills in for the vice mayor when they are unavailable to lead a meeting.

What we're watching: Council will vote on a resolution members are calling a "community covenant." The community covenant is meant to serve as a promise that the council will pursue policies that create opportunities for all residents.

"No matter your race, faith, gender, sexual orientation, or whether you're Native or newcomer, everyone should have the opportunity to participate in Nashville's burgeoning economic growth," the resolution states.

Council will also vote on whether to accept a $3.37 million grant from the state to hire school resource officers. Staffing shortages have been a roadblock for Nashville police to take advantage of state funding to hire more officers.