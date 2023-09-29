Taylor Swift, Beyoncé reporting jobs get big interest
Almost 1,000 people have applied for the Tennessean's Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporting gigs, per the Wall Street Journal.
- The applicants include Emmy winners, influencers and a White House reporter.
Catch up quick: The positions will cover the wide-ranging influence of the pop culture juggernauts.
- An executive at Gannett, parent company of the Tennessean and USA Today, told the Journal that the positions are expected to generate revenue for the broader company and could help "save local journalism." If these roles are successful, the executive said, more specifically tailored beats could follow.
The big picture: Swift and Beyoncé have undeniable cultural and economic prestige. Swift recently caused a firestorm this week simply by attending a Kansas City Chiefs game at tight end Travis Kelce's invitation.
- Sales of Kelce's jersey spiked nearly 400%.
💭 Our thought bubble: In the hands of experienced journalists, these beats could delve into the business of celebrity, the ever-evolving music industry and culture writ large. If we were in charge, here are some stories we'd assign:
- Given Swift's very Nashville origin story, it would be a natural fit to examine the early days of her career, including the venues where she played her first gigs and the executives who discovered her.
- We'd also read a deep dive into her philanthropic influence on local institutions like the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Music Health Alliance.
- Beyoncé and Swift have used merchandise and special edition vinyls to expand their financial footprints. Their personal brands and business models would be natural entry points in a story about the evolving ways artists make money in the streaming era.
