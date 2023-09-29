Taylor Swift, Beyoncé reporting jobs get big interest

Share on email (opens in new window)

Almost 1,000 people have applied for the Tennessean's Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporting gigs, per the Wall Street Journal.

The applicants include Emmy winners, influencers and a White House reporter.

Catch up quick: The positions will cover the wide-ranging influence of the pop culture juggernauts.

An executive at Gannett, parent company of the Tennessean and USA Today, told the Journal that the positions are expected to generate revenue for the broader company and could help "save local journalism." If these roles are successful, the executive said, more specifically tailored beats could follow.

The big picture: Swift and Beyoncé have undeniable cultural and economic prestige. Swift recently caused a firestorm this week simply by attending a Kansas City Chiefs game at tight end Travis Kelce's invitation.

Sales of Kelce's jersey spiked nearly 400%.

💭 Our thought bubble: In the hands of experienced journalists, these beats could delve into the business of celebrity, the ever-evolving music industry and culture writ large. If we were in charge, here are some stories we'd assign: