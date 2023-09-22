Share on email (opens in new window)

A key fall tradition for many of the basic bros out there is the pumpkin spice latte.

We assure you there are more options: Nate and Adam spent the better part of Thursday exploring the tasty fall-themed drinks popping up on Nashville coffee shop menus.

Zoom in: Let's start at Beck's Farmhouse Coffee in Joelton, an Axios Nashville favorite.

Nate ordered the Happy Camper, an impossibly delicious s'mores latte served with the coffee shop's homemade marshmallow syrup and chocolate. The latte is topped with graham cracker crumbles and whipped cream.

Beck's also makes a hazelnut and clove latte and, yes, a pumpkin spice latte on its fall menu.

What's next: Nate ventured into the bowels of East Nashville with a visit to Weak Coffee Company, located inside a drum shop off of Riverside Drive. Its ever-changing menu is anchored by creative takes on lattes.

Weak Coffee's fall drink is called School Supplies. It's a latte made with molasses, orange, clove and fresh ginger.

That's two fall drinks that featured clove, perhaps signaling an heir to pumpkin spice's autumnal throne.

Adam stopped by 8th & Roast for the seasonal We Were in Paris latte, which has roasted hazelnut, cinnamon and brown sugar simple syrup. It was even better when he popped off the to-go lid to smell the warm cinnamon sprinkled on top.

Other 8th & Roast fall menu items evoke an apple pie, pumpkin pie and rich butter pecan.

