The Titans kick off their season against the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

Why it matters: After last year's frustrating, injury-plagued season ended without a playoff berth, the Titans enter the new campaign as underdogs.

They have the 26th-best odds (out of 32 teams) to win the Super Bowl.

The Titans will also be underdogs in the first game; the Saints are 3-point favorites, according to DraftKings.

Yes, but: There are reasons for optimism. The additions of DeAndre Hopkins, Peter Skoronski and Tyjae Spears figure to boost the offense.

Plus, veterans who missed time for injuries last year — like quarterback Ryan Tannehill and outside linebacker Harold Landry — are healthy for Week 1.

