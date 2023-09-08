58 mins ago - Sports

Tennessee Titans are underdogs against Saints in opening game

The Titans kick off their season against the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

Why it matters: After last year's frustrating, injury-plagued season ended without a playoff berth, the Titans enter the new campaign as underdogs.

  • They have the 26th-best odds (out of 32 teams) to win the Super Bowl.

Yes, but: There are reasons for optimism. The additions of DeAndre Hopkins, Peter Skoronski and Tyjae Spears figure to boost the offense.

  • Plus, veterans who missed time for injuries last year — like quarterback Ryan Tannehill and outside linebacker Harold Landry — are healthy for Week 1.

If you go: If you're making the journey to the Big Easy, Axios New Orleans has you covered with a slate of new bars and restaurants near the Superdome.

