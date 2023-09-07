Broadway bridge to reopen this week

A rendering of the new Broadway bridge. Image: courtesy of TDOT

The Broadway bridge, which has been closed to traffic for two months, is expected to reopen before the end of the week.

Driving the news: Several blocks of Broadway were closed while the Tennessee Department of Transportation replaced the bridge over 11th Avenue.

The original bridge, built in 1948, was "showing signs of deterioration," per TDOT.

What they're saying: TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds tells Axios the bridge could open Thursday, but the exact timing is tentative.

What's next: Work on sidewalks, lighting and other elements will continue after the bridge is reopened to traffic. The full project is expected to wrap by Oct. 31.