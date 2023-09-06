32 mins ago - Sports
Tennessee Titans ticket demand charted
Titans tickets are cheaper on the resale market than most other NFL teams this year, according to SeatGeek data.
- The Titans' average resale ticket price for the 2023-24 season is $234.
What's happening: Since last season, the Titans' year-over-year ticket demand has decreased by 27%, according to SeatGeek.
What we're watching: The Titans' hottest ticket is the Oct. 1 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
