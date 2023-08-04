Share on email (opens in new window)

The Belcourt has a purrr-fect way for you to spend your weekend.

Driving the mews: The theater is celebrating our feline friends with multiple weekend showings of "CatVideoFest 2023."

The Belcourt bills the experience as a "compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos."

Showings are taking place in theaters across the country, with proceeds benefitting local shelters, cat charities and animal welfare organizations.

It doesn't get much better than that — unless you're a dog.