'CatVideoFest 2023' coming to The Belcourt
The Belcourt has a purrr-fect way for you to spend your weekend.
Driving the mews: The theater is celebrating our feline friends with multiple weekend showings of "CatVideoFest 2023."
- The Belcourt bills the experience as a "compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos."
- Showings are taking place in theaters across the country, with proceeds benefitting local shelters, cat charities and animal welfare organizations.
It doesn't get much better than that — unless you're a dog.
