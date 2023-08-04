30 mins ago - Things to Do

'CatVideoFest 2023' coming to The Belcourt

The Belcourt has a purrr-fect way for you to spend your weekend.

Driving the mews: The theater is celebrating our feline friends with multiple weekend showings of "CatVideoFest 2023."

  • The Belcourt bills the experience as a "compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos."
  • Showings are taking place in theaters across the country, with proceeds benefitting local shelters, cat charities and animal welfare organizations.

It doesn't get much better than that — unless you're a dog.

